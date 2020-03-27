Starting Monday, March 30th, Costco is cutting weekday store hours due to the coronavirus. All stores will close at 6:30pm Monday through Friday. Weekend hours will not be affected.



See more info in this Facebook post.



In addition, Costco is also closing all gas stations at 7pm during the week.



You should also be aware that every Tuesday and Thursday between 8am to 9am is reserved exclusively for members aged 60 or older. This new policy is in an attempt to allow those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop for essentials while still staying socially distant.