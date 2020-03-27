Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Costco

Costco Cutting Store & Gas Station Hours
HOT
News
Mar 27, 2020
53  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Starting Monday, March 30th, Costco is cutting weekday store hours due to the coronavirus. All stores will close at 6:30pm Monday through Friday. Weekend hours will not be affected.

See more info in this Facebook post.

In addition, Costco is also closing all gas stations at 7pm during the week.

You should also be aware that every Tuesday and Thursday between 8am to 9am is reserved exclusively for members aged 60 or older. This new policy is in an attempt to allow those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop for essentials while still staying socially distant.

🏷 Deal Tags

News Costco shopping retail grocery shopping news article Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Piece Ballarini Pan Protector Set
$19.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Ladies' Hooded Jacket (4 Colors)
$24.99 $34.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,200 Off Costco Sofas & Sectionals
SALE
Costco
Costco
Eddie Bauer Youth Reversible Down Jacket (4 Styles)
$22.99 $27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thomasville Timeless Classic Rugs (Mult. Options)
$74.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,700 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pk. Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32 Oz.)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ROUND UP
CNET
CNET
Free Entertainment During COVID-19
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Major Retailers Selling Reusable Face Masks
ROUNDUP
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer (2-Oz)
$1.00 $2.49
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Lowes
Lowes
LYSOL 80-Count Lemon Lime Disinfectant All-Purpose Clean
$4.98
Costco
Costco
2-Pack Non-Contact Infrared Instant Thermometer
$54.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Free 8-Ounce Hand Sanitizer Offer!
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
H&M
H&M
H&M Closing 250 Stores Due to COVID-19
NEWS
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Under Armour Men's Iso-Chill Face Mask
$22.50 $30.00
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow