Attention Costco shoppers! Due to the growing coronavirus Costco is temporarily suspending free samples....



Yes, we're just as sad about this news as you are. So, if you're heading to your nearest Costco this weekend to stock up on supplies to self-quarantine, you won't be able to get those iconic samples while you shop.



As of now, over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, with over 225 cases coming from within the United States. That number will more than likely rise, as the CDC has warned on numerous occasions.



In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Costco will no longer offer free samples -- temporarily. However, not every store is scheduled to halt giving out samples, so give your local store a call to see if they are or not.



Other chains have also altered their normal business practices in order to help stop the spread of the disease. For instance, Starbucks has temporarily stopped allowing re-fills in their popular reusable cups. Also, many airlines, such as Delta and Alaska, are now offering flexible travel options that allow customers to change or cancel their flight without any fees.