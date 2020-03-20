Costco just posted signs at their retail locations nationwide indicating that they are no longer accepting returns on the keys items that sold out during the coronavirus pandemic.



Items Costco Isn't Accepting for Returns:

Toilet Paper



Paper Towels



Sanitizing Wipes



Water



Rice



Lysol

As of now, it isn't clear if this new policy is a store by store basis, or if it's a corporate push. However, many customers are finding themselves stuck with months worth of supplies that they cannot return.



Over the last week or so, shoppers ran to their nearest stores in a panic to buy essential items such as toilet paper and sanitizing wipes. For a while, these items were out of stock in-store and online at nearly every retailer. Since then, these items have slowly come back into stock, however retailers have put limits on the amount you can purchase.



