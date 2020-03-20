Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco's Refusing Returns on these Key Items
News
Mar 20, 2020
Costco just posted signs at their retail locations nationwide indicating that they are no longer accepting returns on the keys items that sold out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Items Costco Isn't Accepting for Returns:
  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Sanitizing Wipes
  • Water
  • Rice
  • Lysol

As of now, it isn't clear if this new policy is a store by store basis, or if it's a corporate push. However, many customers are finding themselves stuck with months worth of supplies that they cannot return.

Over the last week or so, shoppers ran to their nearest stores in a panic to buy essential items such as toilet paper and sanitizing wipes. For a while, these items were out of stock in-store and online at nearly every retailer. Since then, these items have slowly come back into stock, however retailers have put limits on the amount you can purchase.

What do you think about this latest news from Costco? Let us know in the comments below.

RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 25, 2020
It’s about time! Too many people taking advantage of their return policy.
Likes Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Mar 22, 2020
Why would they want to return these items? They can use them later, they're not perishable.
Likes Reply
Maria_zeppelini
Maria_zeppelini (L1)
Mar 21, 2020
Awesome!
Likes Reply
Lizsullivan01
Lizsullivan01 (L1)
Mar 21, 2020
Good
Likes Reply
kirbygaston1
kirbygaston1 (L1)
Mar 21, 2020
half of the people who panic bought supplies were trying to hoard them, or trying to resell them. I feel 0 bads for them losing out now that its clear were not gonna all keel over.
Likes Reply
