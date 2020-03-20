Costco
News
Mar 20, 2020
31 Likes 5 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Costco just posted signs at their retail locations nationwide indicating that they are no longer accepting returns on the keys items that sold out during the coronavirus pandemic.
Items Costco Isn't Accepting for Returns:
As of now, it isn't clear if this new policy is a store by store basis, or if it's a corporate push. However, many customers are finding themselves stuck with months worth of supplies that they cannot return.
Over the last week or so, shoppers ran to their nearest stores in a panic to buy essential items such as toilet paper and sanitizing wipes. For a while, these items were out of stock in-store and online at nearly every retailer. Since then, these items have slowly come back into stock, however retailers have put limits on the amount you can purchase.
What do you think about this latest news from Costco? Let us know in the comments below.
🏷 Deal Tagsgroceries News Costco Returns grocery shopping Coronavirus Covid-19 panic buying
What's the matter?