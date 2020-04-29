Face Mask Required for All Customers (Starts 5/4)
|Effective May 4th, Costco is requiring all members and employees to wear face masks while in store. This new policy does not apply to children under the age of 2, or to individuals with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.
This is just the latest policy Costco has adopted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. You can see more policies here.
