Face Mask Required for All Customers (Starts 5/4)

Effective May 4th, Costco is requiring all members and employees to wear face masks while in store. This new policy does not apply to children under the age of 2, or to individuals with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

This is just the latest policy Costco has adopted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. You can see more policies here.

Comments (3)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
In my country it is prohibited to walk around without face mask... you will get deny access from entering stores and will be send back home immediately if caught without wearing a mask.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
Wise decision policy will save lives. If only that were the case in this country. My state is having us in quarentine for 2-3 or more weeks.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
Wow we can't stay locked in forever we now need to face this virus and accept it as it is.
