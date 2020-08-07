Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

Senior Hours Reduced to 2 Hrs/Week (Effective 7/13)
News
Jul 01, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
33  Likes 1  Comments
15
See Deal

About this Deal

Attention Costco shoppers! Starting the week of July 13th, warehouses are reducing their special operating hours for members aged 60 or older down to just two hours per week -- from 9am to 10am on Tuesday and Thursday.

Before, members most vulnerable to COVID-19 were able to shop at Costco during the special hours dedicated to them Monday through Friday from 9am to 10am. Now, those hours are reducing down to just two days per week.

See more Costco COVID-19 updates here.

How do you feel about this reduction in special operating hours? Let us know below.

🏷 Deal Tags

News Costco retail news news article Coronavirus Covid-19 Store Hours senior shopping hours
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 09, 2020
Costco again changes senior costco hours :https://www.costco.com/covid-updates.html 07/09/2020, Removes the july 13 hours reduction plan
Likes Reply
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
5-Piece Ballarini Pan Protector Set
$19.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
5-Pc Baum Oven to Table Baker Set (2 Colors)
$26.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
48-Pc Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates
$11.29 $14.99
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,200 Off Costco Sofas & Sectionals
SALE
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Ladies' Hooded Jacket (4 Colors)
$24.99 $34.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
3-Piece Carter's Kids’ Pajamas (8 Styles)
$12.99 $16.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pk. Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32 Oz.)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ROUND UP
CNET
CNET
Free Entertainment During COVID-19
ROUNDUP
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
ROUND UP
Roundup
Major Retailers Selling Reusable Face Masks
ROUNDUP
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer (2-Oz)
$1.00 $2.49
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
8-Oz XtraCare Hand Sanitizer
$1.79 $4.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50-Count Disposable 3-Layer Face Mask
$5.51 $29.99
Staples
Staples
Free 8-Ounce Hand Sanitizer Offer!
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
H&M
H&M
H&M Closing 250 Stores Due to COVID-19
NEWS
arrow
arrow