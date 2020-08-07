Attention Costco shoppers! Starting the week of July 13th, warehouses are reducing their special operating hours for members aged 60 or older down to just two hours per week -- from 9am to 10am on Tuesday and Thursday.



Before, members most vulnerable to COVID-19 were able to shop at Costco during the special hours dedicated to them Monday through Friday from 9am to 10am. Now, those hours are reducing down to just two days per week.



See more Costco COVID-19 updates here.



How do you feel about this reduction in special operating hours? Let us know below.