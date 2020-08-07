This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jul 01, 2020
Attention Costco shoppers! Starting the week of July 13th, warehouses are reducing their special operating hours for members aged 60 or older down to just two hours per week -- from 9am to 10am on Tuesday and Thursday.
Before, members most vulnerable to COVID-19 were able to shop at Costco during the special hours dedicated to them Monday through Friday from 9am to 10am. Now, those hours are reducing down to just two days per week.
See more Costco COVID-19 updates here.
How do you feel about this reduction in special operating hours? Let us know below.
