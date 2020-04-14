In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Costco has just implemented a new policy that has reduced services in some departments in order to create more space for social distancing.



These reduced services include:

Hearing Aid Department



Costco Optical



Floral Department



Jewelry Department

These limitations vary by location, so make sure to call your local store if you're shopping for these items. Alternatively, Costco members can still shop for these items online at Costco.com.



This is just the latest policy Costco has set forth in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Other policies include allowing priority access to medical workers inside warehouses, cutting store & gas station hours, and offering senior shopping hours 3 times a week.



You can see more Costco COVID-19 policies here.