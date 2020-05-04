To keep up with safety regulations regarding the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, Costco is updating guest policies.



Updates include limiting the amount of fresh meat purchases to 3 items per member, such as purchase of beef, pork, and poultry products. This decision was made to ensure essential items are in supply and that all customers are able to buy what they need without items selling out.



Stores will also allow no more than two people per membership card to enter the store and all shoppers must wear a face mask.



Most Costco stores and gas stations will return to regular operating hours. This will vary, so check with your nearest location for specific schedules.



Senior citizens and first responders can take advantage of special shopping hours and priority access.



Read more about Costco's updated COVID-19 guidelines here.



What do you think of the new regulations? Let us know in the comments below!