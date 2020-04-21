Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Face Mask Required in Select Stores
News
Apr 21, 2020
Attention -- a new Costco policy for COVID-19 requires that customers wear a face mask when shopping in store in states or jurisdictions witch such requirements in place.

See more Costco coronavirus policies here.

So far, seven states currently require people to wear face masks when out in public and visiting essential businesses. Those states include:
  • Connecticut
    • In effect since: April 20
  • Hawaii
    • In effect since: April 20
  • Maryland
    • In effect since: April 18
  • New Jersey
    • In effect since: April 8
  • New York
    • In effect since: April 17
  • Pennsylvania
    • In effect since: April 19
  • Rhode Island
    • In effect since: April 18

