Apr 21, 2020
Attention -- a new Costco policy for COVID-19 requires that customers wear a face mask when shopping in store in states or jurisdictions witch such requirements in place.
So far, seven states currently require people to wear face masks when out in public and visiting essential businesses. Those states include:
