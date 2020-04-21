Attention -- a new Costco policy for COVID-19 requires that customers wear a face mask when shopping in store in states or jurisdictions witch such requirements in place.



See more Costco coronavirus policies here.



So far, seven states currently require people to wear face masks when out in public and visiting essential businesses. Those states include:

Connecticut

In effect since: April 20

Hawaii

In effect since: April 20

Maryland

In effect since: April 18

New Jersey

In effect since: April 8

New York

In effect since: April 17

Pennsylvania

In effect since: April 19

Rhode Island

In effect since: April 18

