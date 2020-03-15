Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Free CVS Medication Delivery!

Offer
+ Free Shipping
CVS Coupons See Deal
Up to 0.5% Cashback

About this Deal

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, CVS is now offering to deliver prescribed medication to customers for free. This new service is available on 1 to 2 day deliveries once your prescription is ready for pickup.

How It Works:
  1. You'll receive a text message or app notification when your Rx is ready
  2. Click the link sent to you to select delivery
  3. Choose the delivery option right for you:
    • Same day within 3 hours by Shipt
    • Or, 1 to 2 day delivery
  4. Also, add other essential store items to your delivery!

To begin, simply enroll in SMS here, or download the app [iOS or Android].

Need to fill your Rx prescription? Begin that here.

See more info in this USA Today article.

Related to this item:

News health CVS Prescriptions Medication public safety drug store Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
Reply