|As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, CVS is now offering to deliver prescribed medication to customers for free. This new service is available on 1 to 2 day deliveries once your prescription is ready for pickup.
How It Works:
To begin, simply enroll in SMS here, or download the app [iOS or Android].
Need to fill your Rx prescription? Begin that here.
See more info in this USA Today article.
