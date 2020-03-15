As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, CVS is now offering to deliver prescribed medication to customers for free. This new service is available on 1 to 2 day deliveries once your prescription is ready for pickup.



How It Works:

You'll receive a text message or app notification when your Rx is ready

Click the link sent to you to select delivery

Choose the delivery option right for you:

Same day within 3 hours by Shipt



Or, 1 to 2 day delivery Also, add other essential store items to your delivery!

To begin, simply enroll in SMS here, or download the app [iOS or Android].



Need to fill your Rx prescription? Begin that here.



See more info in this USA Today article.