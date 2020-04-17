Now through 4/17, Dunkin Donuts is offering a free beverage reward every day for select DD Perks members who order ahead with the Dunkin' App [iOS or Android].



Note: Limit one free beverage reward per member per day. Free beverage reward of any size will be loaded into your DD Perks account for use on a future visit.



Find your nearest location here.



DD Perks Benefits:

Earn 5 points for every $1 spent



Every 200 points gets you a free beverage



Get exclusive bonus-point offers



Pay with a debit/credit card, cash or an enrolled DD Card to unlock rewards and offers