This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Decorate Your Paper Hat + Score Free Donut!
Offer
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/30/20
About this Deal
|Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut Today | Redeem Your Decorated Hat
From now until 6/19, head to your nearest Krispy Kreme to pick up a Krispy Kreme paper hat to decorate at home. Plus, bring that hat back in-store on 6/20 to score an Original Glazed Donughtnut for free!
Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.
Note: limit 4 paper hats per transaction. Limit 1 free doughnut per person.
Related to this item:restaurants freebies Free donut Breakfast Krispy Kreme Doughnuts dining out
What's the matter?