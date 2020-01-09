To kick off 2020, Denny's is introducing the new $6.99 Super Duper Slam, which includes two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links and crispy hash browns, plus all you can eat buttermilk pancakes!



Note: Prices may vary depending on location.



Plus, check out the new lineup of savory skillets below!



Skillet Dishes:

Parmesan Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet



Santa Fe Sizzlin' Skillet



Crazy Spicy Sizzlin' Skillet



Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet