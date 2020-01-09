Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Denny's

$6.99 Denny's Super Duper Slam
$6.99
Jan 08, 2020
To kick off 2020, Denny's is introducing the new $6.99 Super Duper Slam, which includes two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links and crispy hash browns, plus all you can eat buttermilk pancakes!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: Prices may vary depending on location.

Plus, check out the new lineup of savory skillets below!

Skillet Dishes:
  • Parmesan Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet
  • Santa Fe Sizzlin' Skillet
  • Crazy Spicy Sizzlin' Skillet
  • Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 09, 2020
Sorry about that.
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 09, 2020
Looks yummy :)
