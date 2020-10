Disney has announced that throughout April and May they will run a series of flash sales on classic Disney films. Each week, these sales will feature films based around a series of themes and will be available from $4.99 each on various digital platforms.



Here is the full list of titles and their release dates:

Feel Good Movies (April 14-20): Bohemian Rhapsody,The Greatest Showman, Napoleon Dynamite & more



Earth Day with Disneynature (April 21-27): African Cats, Born In China, Chimpanzee, Ghost of the Mountains & more



Family Fun Flicks (April 21-27): Alvin and the Chipmunks,The Book of Life, Diary of a Wimpy Kid & more



May The 4th (April 28-May 4): Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back & more



Game Changers (May 5-11): Battle of the Sexes,Bend It Like Beckham & more



Action Movies (May 12-18): Armageddon,Enemy of the State & more



Princess Collection (May 19-25): Aladdin (1992),The Beauty and the Beast (1991) & more