Chase is offering 5% Cash Back at Grocery Stores & More on purchases of up to $1,500 made with your Freedom Credit Card from now until 6/30!



Offer Details:

Receive cash back at grocery stores, on gym memberships and select streaming services



Valid on up to $1500 combined purchases made between 4/1 and 6/30



Must activate card by 6/14



No expiration date on rewards



No minimum to redeem for cash



Note: grocery store offer does not include Target and Walmart.