Chase Coupons

Chase

5% Cash Back at Grocery Stores w/ Chase Card
Offer
Apr 01, 2020
Expires : 06/14/20
About this Deal

Chase is offering 5% Cash Back at Grocery Stores & More on purchases of up to $1,500 made with your Freedom Credit Card from now until 6/30!

Not a cardmember? Apply here.

Offer Details:
  • Receive cash back at grocery stores, on gym memberships and select streaming services
  • Valid on up to $1500 combined purchases made between 4/1 and 6/30
  • Must activate card by 6/14
  • No expiration date on rewards
  • No minimum to redeem for cash
  • Learn more

Note: grocery store offer does not include Target and Walmart.

