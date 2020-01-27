Earn 43 Free Drinks W/ Starbucks Rewards Visa Card
|How does a Free Drink from Starbucks sound? Now, how about 43 free drinks?! Right now, open a Starbucks Rewards Visa Card and earn 6,500 Bonus Stars after you spend $500 anywhere within 3 months from account opening. $49 annual fee
Since 150 Bonus Stars = a free handcrafted drink, then 6,500 = 43 drinks! Or 50 Bonus Stars = a free Brewed hot coffee, bakery item or hot tea, then 6,500 = 129 drinks
Ready to apply? Get started here.
Starbucks Rewards Visa Card Benefits:
