Earn 43 Free Drinks W/ Starbucks Rewards Visa Card

Offer
Starbucks

How does a Free Drink from Starbucks sound? Now, how about 43 free drinks?! Right now, open a Starbucks Rewards Visa Card and earn 6,500 Bonus Stars after you spend $500 anywhere within 3 months from account opening. $49 annual fee

Since 150 Bonus Stars = a free handcrafted drink, then 6,500 = 43 drinks! Or 50 Bonus Stars = a free Brewed hot coffee, bakery item or hot tea, then 6,500 = 129 drinks

Ready to apply? Get started here.

Starbucks Rewards Visa Card Benefits:
  • Earn 1 Star per $2 spent at grocery stores, on transit, internet, or phone
  • Earn up to 3 Stars per $1 spent at Starbucks
  • Earn 1 Star per $4 spent everywhere else
  • $49 annual fee
  • See More

Comments (5)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 27, 2020
Still Available
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 01, 2020
Still Available
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 01, 2019
Still Available
Reply
Crc95624
Crc95624 (L1)
Jul 22, 2019
LOL. Spend $500 in three months at star bucks to earn 6,5000 bonus stars? I don't think my boss is going to apperciate me drinking 86 coffee in the next 3 months. 28 Coffees a month. What the heck?
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 23, 2019
The $500 applies to purchases outside of Starbucks too :) buy groceries and gas with the card, and viola -- 6,500 free Stars!
Reply
