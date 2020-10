Every night, from 9pm to close, Endless Appetizers are back at TGI Fridays for just $12! Pick one app, then another...endlessly.



Available $12 Endless Appetizers:

Mozzarella Sticks



Pan Seared Pot Stickers



Green Bean Fries



Boneless Wings



Friday's Signature Whiskey Glazed Sesame



Chicken Strips

Note: Selection may vary at participating locations.