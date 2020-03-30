Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chase Coupons

Free 1-Yr ShopRunner Membership & More w/ Chase
Mar 30, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
Chase is offering Free 1-Yr ShopRunner Membership & more when you enroll your Chace card for ongoing deals, discounts and free trial offers.

Notable Offers:
  • Earn a 5% statement credit for 6 months on a Spotify Premium membership when you enroll by 05/31/20
  • Get 10% back in Groupon Bucks on travel, local deals, events and more — up to $50 back per month for 12 months when you enroll by 2/28/21.
  • Enroll in a complimentary 12-month ShopRunner membership, and get free 2-day shipping and free returns at 100+ retailers, when you enroll by 2/28/21

Groupon Chase Credit Cards cards ShopRunner Spotify Bank Account saving tips
RanaMansoor
Mar 31, 2020
Enrolled in a complimentary 12-month ShopRunner membership, and got free 2-day shipping and free returns , thank you !
