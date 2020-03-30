Chase is offering Free 1-Yr ShopRunner Membership & more when you enroll your Chace card for ongoing deals, discounts and free trial offers.



Notable Offers:

Earn a 5% statement credit for 6 months on a Spotify Premium membership when you enroll by 05/31/20



Get 10% back in Groupon Bucks on travel, local deals, events and more — up to $50 back per month for 12 months when you enroll by 2/28/21.



Bucks on travel, local deals, events and more — up to $50 back per month for 12 months when you enroll by 2/28/21. Enroll in a complimentary 12-month ShopRunner membership, and get free 2-day shipping and free returns at 100+ retailers, when you enroll by 2/28/21