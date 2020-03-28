|
As news continues to develop daily regarding the status of the Coronavirus crisis, many stores are adjusting hours of operation or extending closures.
To keep you informed, we've listed below business that are either changing store hours or extending their store closures. Note: all times are local time unless stated otherwise.
Grocery Stores:
Restaurants:
Retail Stores:
- Bath & Body Works (more coupons): All stores in the U.S. and Canada are closed until further notice. Online ordering available.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (more coupons): All stores will be closed through April 3rd. Online ordering available.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (more coupons): Through April 2, all stores are temporarily closed. They are implementing Curbside Contactless Pickup on from 9AM to 6PM daily. You can also order online and have items shipped to your home.
- Home Depot (more coupons): Starting March 19th, all stores will close at 6pm daily. Opening hours are the same.
- JCPenney (more coupons): All stores are closed through April 1st. Customers can continue to shop online.
- Kohl’s (more coupons): All stores are closed nationwide until further notice. Online shopping is still available.
- Macy’s (more coupons): All Macy’s stores, including all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores, will be closed through March 31st. You can still shop online at macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com, as well as through their mobile apps.
- Sam’s Club (more coupons): All club opening hours will be 9AM – 8PM, Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain at 10AM – 6PM. Prescheduled Club Pickup orders will still be available for pickup starting at 7AM.
Amusement Parks: