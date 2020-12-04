Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 70% Off JCP Easter Shop + Extra 20-25% Off
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
JCPenney is offering an up 70% off Easter shop plus an extra 20-25% off when you use code BASKET8 at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49.

Available Discounts w/ Code BASKET8
  • Extra 25% Off $75 (on select apparel, shoes, accessories & home)
  • Extra 20% Off Under $75 (on select apparel, shoes, accessories & home)
  • Extra 10% Off (on select clearance apparel, shoes, accessories & home)

Shop These Easter Categories:

Other Notable Easter Sales:

Kids toys men's clothing women's clothing JCPenney Sale toddler Easter
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 09, 2020
Updated with new code
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 09, 2020
Updated with new code
Likes Reply
