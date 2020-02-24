This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 50% Off Levi's Flash Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/27/20
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Levi's is having an up to 50% off Flash Sale, plus an extra 30% off when you apply code RIGHTNOW at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $100.
Notable Sale Categories:
Related to this item:men's clothing jeans denim fashion women's clothing Top levi's Bottoms
What's the matter?