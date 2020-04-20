Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Facebook Debuts New Gaming App!
News
Apr 20, 2020
29  Likes 0  Comments
9
The gaming industry has experienced an incredible spike during COVID-19. With many people staying indoors, playing games is one of the main forms of entetainment individuals are turning to to pass the time.

In response, Facebook is introducing its own gaming app, whick will focus on the streaming community, but also offer casual online games as well.

Currently, YouTube and Twitch are leaders in the streaming industry. To get ahead of the competition, Facebook will offer a 'Go Live' button to make it easier for users to upload game streams and will feature a 'Level Up' option for monetization.

Read more here.

What do you think of Facebook's new gaming app? Let us know in the comments below!

