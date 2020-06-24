This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Southwest
Sale
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/25/20
31 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
One of their lowest price points is back! Southwest is offering Nationwide Fares from just $39 one-way. Book by 6/25 for travel between 8/11 to 12/17.
Notable Fares:
🏷 Deal Tagstravel Fare Sale tickets Vacation Southwest Airlines Travel Bags travel fares
What's the matter?