Southwest

Southwest

Nationwide Fares from $39!
Sale
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/25/20
About this Deal

One of their lowest price points is back! Southwest is offering Nationwide Fares from just $39 one-way. Book by 6/25 for travel between 8/11 to 12/17.

Notable Fares:
  • Burbank, CA to Las Vegas, NV from $39
  • Chicago (Midway), IL to Cincinnati OH from $39
  • Cleveland, OH to Baltimore/Washington, MD from $39
  • Dallas (Love Field), TX to Austin, TX from $39
