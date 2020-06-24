One of their lowest price points is back! Southwest is offering Nationwide Fares from just $39 one-way. Book by 6/25 for travel between 8/11 to 12/17.



Notable Fares:

Burbank, CA to Las Vegas, NV from $39



Chicago (Midway), IL to Cincinnati OH from $39



Cleveland, OH to Baltimore/Washington, MD from $39



Dallas (Love Field), TX to Austin, TX from $39



See More