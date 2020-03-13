Among the nervous reactions caused by spread of the Coronavirus, there is a ray of light with news that the FDA has just approved a new test that could speed up the testing and diagnosis of the virus in patients up to 10 times!



This announcement provides some relief since the sooner individuals can be diagnosed, the sooner they can be treated. Testing is crucial in efforts to control COVID-19. These tests that were granted emergency approval can test up to 4,000+ patients per day depending on which model of Roche's testing hardware is used.



Although the approval of this new test will allow more people to be tested and more efficiently treated, it still does not solve the dilemma of everyone's access to the test, but it's a start in a more positive direction.



