The FDA recently made the decision to recall the heartburn ranitidine drug Zantac and have it removed from store shelves.



An ongoing investigation uncovered traces of a contaminant known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in the medication. NDMA is a human carcinogen and could pose a potential health threat, especially if stored at high temperatures over a long period of time.



The FDA is encouraging anyone who has purchased Zantac to properly dispose of the product and use other medications. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, returning items to stores is discouraged.



