T-Mobile is making a 10-year commitment to provide First Responder Agencies across the country the ability to get free unlimited talk, text and smartphone data with 5G access.



How It Works:

Eligible agencies include state or local police & sheriff, fire, and emergency medical services that support one of the following:

Cities

Counties

States

Districts or municipalities

Tribal

You must maintain active government duty employees in one of the following:

Police, fire, or emergency medical services first responders

Public safety or law enforcement command

Police, sheriff, fire, or emergency medical services

Police or fire chiefs and their staff

Police or fire field command

Police or fire dispatch

You must establish a business account in the name of the state or local government agency

