Cracked screen? No problem. Right now, Sprint is offering Screen Repair for Samsung Galaxy Phones for only $49. Here's the best part...you don't have to be a Sprint customer. They will fix your phone no matter who your carrier is!



If your phone is not eligible for repair, Sprint will take it off your hands and give you $150 towards a new device!



Find your nearest Sprint repair location here.



Check eligible phones for screen repair here.



Other Notable Offers:

Unlimited Kickstart Data, Talk, & Text for $35/mo



See More