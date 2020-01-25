Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Samsung Galaxy Screen Repair from Sprint

$49
Cracked screen? No problem. Right now, Sprint is offering Screen Repair for Samsung Galaxy Phones for only $49. Here's the best part...you don't have to be a Sprint customer. They will fix your phone no matter who your carrier is!

If your phone is not eligible for repair, Sprint will take it off your hands and give you $150 towards a new device!

Find your nearest Sprint repair location here.

Check eligible phones for screen repair here.

Comments (3)

alvimaroof
alvimaroof (L1)
Jan 25, 2020
Great offer, got my Note8 cracked screen replaced for just $49, thank you Sprint!!!
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 24, 2020
Nice offer!
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 24, 2020
Looks like it ends on 2/9 :)
