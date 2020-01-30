Today only, from 11am to 10pm, Denny's is offering a Beyond Burger for free with the purchase of any beverage!



Why This is a Good Deal

Normally, Denny's Beyond Burger costs around $11.99 (depending on you area), so the fact that you get to try this new item for the price of a drink (about $3.39) is great!



Find your nearest location here.



What is the Beyond Burger?

A 100% plant-based burger, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun. See more info here.



Note: valid for dine-in only at participating locations.