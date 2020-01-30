Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Free Beyond Burger w/ Any Beverage

Free W/P $11.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/30/20
About this Deal

Today only, from 11am to 10pm, Denny's is offering a Beyond Burger for free with the purchase of any beverage!

Why This is a Good Deal
Normally, Denny's Beyond Burger costs around $11.99 (depending on you area), so the fact that you get to try this new item for the price of a drink (about $3.39) is great!

Find your nearest location here.

What is the Beyond Burger?
A 100% plant-based burger, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun. See more info here.

Note: valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

Comments (4)

Marine1970
Marine1970 (L1)
Jan 30, 2020
Can’t believe that they ran out of this burger today, and the sign is still up advertising the beyond burger. Maybe is cuss I had a coupon for a free burger with
Purchase Of a drink.
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 30, 2020
Love Beyond meat! Haven't tried it at Denny's so looks like I'm going to have to.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
Interesting to see this Beyond meat craze really take off. Seems like nearly every major restaurant is offering some kind of plant-based meat now.
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 30, 2020
Investors take note on this.
Reply
