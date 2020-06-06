Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Burger for Active & Retired Military

Free
Expires: 06/06/20
About this Deal

In honor of D-Day, today (6/6), Ruby Tuesday is offering a Burger for free to active and retired military members. Simply mention free burger to your server and present your military ID.

Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 06, 2020
today only
