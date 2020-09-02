Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Green Backpack w/ DSW Purchase

Free W/P
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/09/20
About this Deal

DSW is offering free green backpack ($35.00 value) with any $35+ purchase, plus free shipping! Use code CARRYON at checkout.

Backpack Details:
  • 14.75”H x 14”W x 7”D
  • Canvas material
  • Front Zippered Pocket
  • Wide Top Zipper Opening to access your things easily
  • Open Side Pockets

