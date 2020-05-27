Launched today, AT&T is now offering HBO Max for free to some AT&T customers. This offer is valid for customers who currently pay for HBO through AT&T. You can also see a list of other eligible customers below.



Normally, HBO Max costs $14.99 per month.



Other Eligible AT&T Customers:

AT&T’s Unlimited Elite wireless plan



AT&T’s Internet 1000 plan



AT&T TV Premier (launching after HBO Max)



DirecTV Premier



U-verse U400, U450 and U450 Latino

What is HBO Max?

This new streaming experience from WarnerMedia will bring you closer to the entertainment that you love. Stream all of HBO together, discover new favorites hand-picked by humans, and download top titles for on the go. Find out more about HBO Max here.