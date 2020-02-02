Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Baskin Robbins Coupons »

Free Baskin Robbins Date Night Flavor Samples

Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/02/20
Baskin Robbins Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Celebrate National Sampling Day with Baskin Robbins! Right now, you can get a 1-ounce sample of their Flavor of the Month, Date Night for free!

Plus, other tasty offerings include Valentine's Day Card Cakes, Unicorn Cakes, Heart Cone Cake and the return of Love Potion #31 ice cream.

Find your nearest location here.

Related to this item:

restaurants freebies Ice cream Baskin Robbins Chocolate Sweets Meals valentines's Day
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

mUMB0JUMB0
mUMB0JUMB0 (L1)
Feb 02, 2020
Didn't they always give free samples of ice cream for tasting?
Reply
Related Deals
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
Roundup
Amazon
Annie's Organic Animal Cookies, 6.75 Oz
Amazon
$2.35
Amazon
3 for $26 Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent (224-Oz)
Amazon
$11.37 $19.49
Walmart
Kit Kat, Miniatures Wafer Bar Assortment Chocolate Candy, 32.1 Oz.
Walmart
$8.98
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Boston Market
$7.99 Half Chicken Individual Meal
Boston Market
$7.99
Big Lots
Free Crispy Fruit Snack Bag (In-Store)
Big Lots
Freebie
Dunkin Donuts
Free Donut Fridays w/ Any Drink Order
Dunkin Donuts
Free W/P
Bloomingdales
Luminarc 10-Piece Stackable Bowl Set Home - Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdales
$22.49 $50.00
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Amazon
Larabar Protein, Key Lime Coconut Pie, 12 Count
Amazon
$12.99 $19.99
Amazon
Larabar Protein, Gluten Free, Vegan, Chocolate Cashew Brownie Bars, 12 Count
Amazon
$12.99 $19.99
Amazon
30% off select varieties of Larabar Protein Bars ( 2 types)
Amazon
$12.99 $19.99
Groupon
60% OFF MEAL DELIVERY FROM SUN BASKET. Claim Your $0 Voucher: $40 Off and Free Shipping ($48 Value) On Your First Order
Groupon
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Target
Free $5 Gift Card w/ $20 Select Monster or Reign Energy Drinks (Starts 8/16)
Target
Free W/P
Groupon
Extra 25% Off Local Deals | Groupon/Living Social
Groupon
25%Off
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Woot
Terra Firma Roasters Whole Bean Coffee- 2 Flavors
Woot
$27.99 $40.00
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
Roundup
Walmart
Coral Coast Mesa 28 Diam. Fire Bowl with Free Cover
Walmart
$364.98 $514.98
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
12-Pack Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bar
Amazon
$14.91 $25.99
Target
Target Weekly Ad (08/16)
Target
WeeklyAD
Sams Club
Member's Mark Pork Shoulder Butt Country Style Rib (Priced Per Pound) - Sam's Club
Sams Club
$2.48/lb
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Amazon
BUMBLE BEE Snack On The Run! Tuna Salad with Crackers Kit, 3.5 Ounce Kit (Pack of 3), High Protein Snack Food, Canned Tuna, Healthy Snacks for Adults
Amazon
$2.52