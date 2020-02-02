This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Free Baskin Robbins Date Night Flavor Samples
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/02/20
About this Deal
|Celebrate National Sampling Day with Baskin Robbins! Right now, you can get a 1-ounce sample of their Flavor of the Month, Date Night for free!
Plus, other tasty offerings include Valentine's Day Card Cakes, Unicorn Cakes, Heart Cone Cake and the return of Love Potion #31 ice cream.
Find your nearest location here.
Related to this item:restaurants freebies Ice cream Baskin Robbins Chocolate Sweets Meals valentines's Day
What's the matter?