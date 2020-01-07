Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday

Free Sandwich & Fries for All Postal Workers.
Free
Jun 30, 2020
Expires : 07/01/20
30  Likes 4  Comments
16
About this Deal

As a way of saying 'Thank you' to America's postal workers, today only, Ruby Tuesday is offering a Sandwich & Fries or Totes for free!

Note: you must show your postal ID to take advantage of this offer.

Find the nearest restaurant here.

4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 01, 2020
Go ahead and make a small edit here and we'll approve you for credit. We'll also un-approve YesBoss, since he created dupe.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 01, 2020
Thank you
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 01, 2020
today only
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday Introduces Pasta Americana Starting At $11.99!
$11.99+
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
4 Great Deals Every Tuesday - Ruby Tuesday
NEWS
arrow
arrow
