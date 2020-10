Right now, you can get Spotify Premium for free with AT&T Unlimited & More!



How to Get this Offer:

Create an AT&T WatchTV account

Select Spotify Premium from the list of premium entertainment choices

Click "Confirm Choice"

Click "Visit Spotify"

Log into your Spotify account

You'll receive a prompt to link our AT&T and Spotify account

Click "I Agree"

Click "Start Subscription Now"

That's it -- enjoy Spotify Premium for free!

See full terms and conditions here.