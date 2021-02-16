Gillette is offering a Starter Kit (2 Options) for free when you sign up for a subscription! Just pay $4 shipping for the first delivery.



How It Works:

Simply choose your kit and get one of two bestselling blades, a handle and a travel case



Available options: ProGlide Shield or SkinGuard



After two weeks, you'll receive your first box of new blades and full-size Pure Shave Cream, and all future shipments will arrive based on your chosen subscription frequency



Change your blades, update your schedule or cancel anytime with your subscription

Shipping is always free for recurring orders and every fourth order is free