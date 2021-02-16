Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Starter Shaving Kit w/ Subscription
Gillette is offering a Starter Kit (2 Options) for free when you sign up for a subscription! Just pay $4 shipping for the first delivery.

How It Works:
  • Simply choose your kit and get one of two bestselling blades, a handle and a travel case
  • Available options: ProGlide Shield or SkinGuard
  • After two weeks, you'll receive your first box of new blades and full-size Pure Shave Cream, and all future shipments will arrive based on your chosen subscription frequency
  • Change your blades, update your schedule or cancel anytime with your subscription
  • Shipping is always free for recurring orders and every fourth order is free

