Panera Bread

Free Unlimited Premium Coffee All Summer!
Giveaway
Jul 21, 2020
Expires : 10/31/20
How does Unlimited Premium Coffee for free all summer long sound? If that sounds good to you, then head over to Panera Bread's poll and vote "YES" to make it happen!

If this poll receives 500,000 votes by 6/22, then Panera will give MyPanera members [free to join] unlimited coffee for free from 6/22 to 9/7!

Note: Get 2 friends to subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and you’ll all be sippin’ free ’til 10/31

restaurants freebies News Free Coffee Drinks Free Coffee Panera Bread
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 21, 2020
Get 2 friends to subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and you’ll all be sippin’ free ’til 10/31
freelife748
freelife748 (L1)
Jun 16, 2020
Yeah I have a learning disability and so I'm not done this before and I hope this is what you're supposed to do I don't know so if it's just me up there they can keep show me your baby get long hair to push it
