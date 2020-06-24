Right now, you can score a $250 Walmart Gift Card for free by helping four Walmart Chefs choose ingredients to create tasty meals & sharing your own recipe!



How to enter:

Get inspired by the interactive video featuring four Walmart Chefs' culinary adventures.

Head to the kitchen, and create your own original recipe.

Share a photo of your final dish on Facebook or Instagram and follow the steps listed here

Details:

40 winners will be selected.



Each winner will receive a $250 Walmart gift card.



Winners will be announced on World Food Championships' Facebook page at 1 PM ET, August 7.

Learn more here