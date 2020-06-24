Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $250 Walmart Gift Card w/ Cooking Challenge
Offer
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
About this Deal

Right now, you can score a $250 Walmart Gift Card for free by helping four Walmart Chefs choose ingredients to create tasty meals & sharing your own recipe!

How to enter:
  1. Get inspired by the interactive video featuring four Walmart Chefs' culinary adventures.
  2. Head to the kitchen, and create your own original recipe.
  3. Share a photo of your final dish on Facebook or Instagram and follow the steps listed here

Details:
  • 40 winners will be selected.
  • Each winner will receive a $250 Walmart gift card.
  • Winners will be announced on World Food Championships' Facebook page at 1 PM ET, August 7.

Learn more here

