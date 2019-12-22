Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target Coupons

Target

Google Nest Hub + 2 Free Nest Minis (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$79.99 $129.99
Dec 22, 2019
Expires : 12/28/19
About this Deal

Target is offering this Google Nest Hub for only $79.00, plus you can get 2 free Nest Minis if you make a purcase before 12/28! Shipping is free or opt for free in-store pickup.

features:
  • Voice Match: get your events, commute, reminders, and place calls to friends & family
  • Google Photos: always view the latest photos of loved ones
  • Control compatible lights, cameras, TVs and more from a single dashboard
  • Works with Nest and 5,000+ smart devices from 400+ popular brands
  • Enjoy songs and videos from YouTube Music, Spotify and Pandora
  • Received 4+ stars from over 490 reviews!

arrow