This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Free Dunkin' Beyond Sausage Sandwich Sample
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/25/20
About this Deal
|Last chance! Today from 8am and 10am, head to your nearest Dunkin' Donuts to score a taste of their Beyond Sausage Sandwich for free!
Find your nearest location here.
What is the Beyond Sausage Sandwich?
The sausage patty is made only of plants, including peas, mung beans, rice and sunflower. Although not vegan, guests can order it without the egg and cheese for a vegan-friendly option!
Note: valid at participating locations.
Related to this item:food freebies Free Breakfast Dunkin Dunkin Donuts Meals Beyond Meat
What's the matter?