Last chance! Today from 8am and 10am, head to your nearest Dunkin' Donuts to score a taste of their Beyond Sausage Sandwich for free!



Find your nearest location here.



What is the Beyond Sausage Sandwich?

The sausage patty is made only of plants, including peas, mung beans, rice and sunflower. Although not vegan, guests can order it without the egg and cheese for a vegan-friendly option!



Note: valid at participating locations.