Back again (was expired at the end of January)!



Wendy's is offering a Junior Frosty for free throughout the entire year of 2020 when you buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 value! Simply buy your key chain and show it with every purchase to score your free Frosty.



Plus, 85% of all proceeds from the Key Tags are donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.



Find your nearest Wendy's here.