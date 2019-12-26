Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sears

$10 Off $25 Sears Coupon (Text Offer)
Dec 26, 2019
Right now, Sears is offering a $10 off $25 coupon for free to new members when you text code JINGLE to number 73277!

Plus, text code JINGLE to number 56278 to get this same offer from Kmart!

Note: Must respond to follow-up text with "Y." Offer can take up to 24 hours to be delivered to your phone. Coupon is valid for seven days after day of receiving.

Find your nearest Sears here.

Find your nearest Kmart here.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
mUMB0JUMB0
mUMB0JUMB0 (L1)
Dec 28, 2019
Only for new members. If you are already signed up with Sears, it does not apply
