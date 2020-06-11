Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Get $5 off your next online purchase anywhere that PayPal is accepted when you save this offer to your account. This offer is limited to the first 300,000 people, so make sure to save it as soon as possible.

Note: minimum $10 purchase required. Must checkout via PayPal.

daviastewart8
Jun 11, 2020
This deal is also eligible to US citizens and persons with Paypal account in good standing, so you may not be eligible if you do not meet the criteria.
daviastewart8
Jun 11, 2020
That should be US Resident not citizen.
stewartcherek
Jun 11, 2020
Admin Please add for new account holders because it is going through successfully for others
kimishagrant3
Jun 11, 2020
Mines was successful...
stewartcherek
Jun 11, 2020
wow, thank you for this confirmation, if only a screen shot section was an option :)to show your successful transaction.
kimishagrant3
Jun 12, 2020
You are welcome @cherek
dsvictor40
Jun 11, 2020
Not eligible ...
kimeeb
Jun 11, 2020
Not eligible either.
johndoee
Jun 11, 2020
We're sorry, but you may not be eligible for this offer. THAT SUCKS
YesBoss
Jun 11, 2020
We're sorry, but you may not be eligible for this offer
stewartcherek
Jun 11, 2020
I am eligible:)... selective users I guess
Reply
YesBoss
Jun 11, 2020
i think selective because i did't
stewartcherek
Jun 11, 2020
Or maybe new account holders :)
