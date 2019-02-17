Apple
For a limited time, Apple is offering up to $2940 Trade-In Credit or Apple Gift Card toward a new Apple products when you trade in your current iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Androd, or other devices.
Trade-In Details:
Trade-in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime.1 If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. No matter the model or condition, we can turn it into something good for you and good for the planet.
