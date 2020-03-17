Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Grocery Rules for Your Coronavirus Lockdown
Mar 17, 2020
What are the best foods to buy when you know you're going to be stuck at home -- and is it even possible to consume a nutritious diet?

Here's some good news from CNN: You can make nutrition a priority, and it's something that is all the more important if your immune system may be compromised.

Below is a list of foods that are not only nutritious but versatile too. They can be eaten solo; combined with other ingredients to assemble mini-meals; or used as the base for several recipes.

What to Buy for Your Pantry:
  • Beans and legumes
  • Canned fish
  • Nut butters
  • Whole-wheat and bean pastas, quinoa and brown rice
  • Steel-cut oats
  • High-fiber cereal
  • Canned, sugar-free fruits and vegetables
  • Dried fruit, popcorn and yes, chocolate
  • Water, shelf-stable milk and coffee

    • What to Buy for Your Freezer:
  • Bread, deli meat and fresh seafood
  • Additional fruits and vegetables

    • Check out details of the list, plus easy and healthy recipes here.

