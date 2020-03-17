What are the best foods to buy when you know you're going to be stuck at home -- and is it even possible to consume a nutritious diet?



Here's some good news from CNN: You can make nutrition a priority, and it's something that is all the more important if your immune system may be compromised.



Below is a list of foods that are not only nutritious but versatile too. They can be eaten solo; combined with other ingredients to assemble mini-meals; or used as the base for several recipes.



What to Buy for Your Pantry:

Beans and legumes Canned fish Nut butters Whole-wheat and bean pastas, quinoa and brown rice Steel-cut oats High-fiber cereal Canned, sugar-free fruits and vegetables Dried fruit, popcorn and yes, chocolate Water, shelf-stable milk and coffee

What to Buy for Your Freezer:

Bread, deli meat and fresh seafood Additional fruits and vegetables

