USA Today has reported that New Jersey-based meat producer Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling 43,000 pounds of ground beef because of possible E. coli contamination. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Walmart.



This recall was classified as a "Class I", which means "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."



See the full list of recalled meats here.



What are your thoughts or concerns about the recall?