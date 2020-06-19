Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled!

Recall
USA Today has reported that New Jersey-based meat producer Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling 43,000 pounds of ground beef because of possible E. coli contamination. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Walmart.

This recall was classified as a "Class I", which means "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

See the full list of recalled meats here.

What are your thoughts or concerns about the recall?

Comments (6)

Jyork2300
Jyork2300 (L2)
Jun 19, 2020
thanks checking now
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
No, not now...
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
No grilled burgers this week!:(
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
I do love burgers on the grill but not enough for sickness or death. So instead tonight is eggplant parm w/ a side of spaghetti.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
Yum! Save me some of that eggplant parm! And I'll send you some of the corned beef, cabbage and potatoes I've got goin' in the slow cooker:)
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
Yum. Yum. If only we could just snap a photo and send a dinner to each other. That would be fantastic. 👍
