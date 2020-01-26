|Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that 40 store locations across the U.S. have closed or will close their doors in 2020. A representative of the retailer explained that these locations are no longer meeting the standards the company has set.
As the brand is evolving, it has instead invested millions of dollars in updating its top 150 best performing stores and is also focusing on improving the digital and online shopping experience for clients.
Check out the list below for store closures.
Stores Closing in 2020:
- California
- Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive
- Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.
- Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.
- Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road
- Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road
- Connecticut
- Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.
- District of Columbia
- Washington D.C.: 709 7th Street NW
- Florida
- Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive
- Hawaii
- Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.
- Iowa
- Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive
- West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway
- Illinois
- Chicago: 530 N. State St.
- McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Drive
- Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Road
- Louisiana
- Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.
- Maryland
- Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road
- New Jersey
- Parsippany: 790 Route 46
- Newton: 17 Hampton House Road
- Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road, Suite 190
- New Mexico
- Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Highway 528 NE
- New York
- Bronx: 610 Exterior Street
- Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road
- West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive
- North Dakota
- Grand Forks: 3841 32nd Ave. South
- Ohio
- Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.
- Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Road
- Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Road
- North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza
- Pennsylvania
- Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Road
- Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Drive
- Rhode Island
- Providence: 24 Providence Place
- Texas
- Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Road
- Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage
- Houston: West Oaks Shopping Center, 2306 S Highway 6
- Houston: 700 Meyerland Plaza
- Houston: 6675 Highway 6 North
- Utah
- Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.
- West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.
- Virginia
- Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace
- Wisconsin
- Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Road