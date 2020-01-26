Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that 40 store locations across the U.S. have closed or will close their doors in 2020. A representative of the retailer explained that these locations are no longer meeting the standards the company has set.



As the brand is evolving, it has instead invested millions of dollars in updating its top 150 best performing stores and is also focusing on improving the digital and online shopping experience for clients.



Check out the list below for store closures.



Read more here.



Stores Closing in 2020:

California

Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive

Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road

Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road



Connecticut

Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.



District of Columbia

Washington D.C.: 709 7th Street NW



Florida

Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive



Hawaii

Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.



Iowa

Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive

West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway



Illinois

Chicago: 530 N. State St.

McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Drive

Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Road



Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.



Maryland

Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road



New Jersey

Parsippany: 790 Route 46

Newton: 17 Hampton House Road

Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road, Suite 190



New Mexico

Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Highway 528 NE



New York

Bronx: 610 Exterior Street

Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road

West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive



North Dakota

Grand Forks: 3841 32nd Ave. South



Ohio

Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.

Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Road

Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Road

North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza



Pennsylvania

Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Road

Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Drive



Rhode Island

Providence: 24 Providence Place



Texas

Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Road

Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage

Houston: West Oaks Shopping Center, 2306 S Highway 6

Houston: 700 Meyerland Plaza

Houston: 6675 Highway 6 North



Utah

Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.

West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.



Virginia

Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace



Wisconsin

Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Road

