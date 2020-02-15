Spring season for Home Depot is like the holidays-the stores fill with people looking to make improvements on their homes for the warmer seasons.



To meet the demand, the retailer annually hires a surge of employees and they are looking to add a total of 80,000 people to their teams. These positions will include full-time and part-time, and mainly be in the garden centers. These seasonal opportunities give the potential to become permanent for the right individuals.



For those interested in applying, visit the hiring website or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270.



Read more here.