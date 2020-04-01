Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Home Depot Limits Number of Customers in Store
News
Apr 01, 2020
About this Deal

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Home Depot is making the following changes to help stop the spread.

Social Distancing
To promote social distancing at their stores, Home Depot is now limiting the number of customers allowed to enter at a single time. Though the amount varies by location, this change will affect nearly every store.

Limiting Store Hours
All Home Depot locations will now close at 6pm daily until further notice. Store opening hours will, however, remain unchanged.

Free Store Pickup
With millions of items eligible for free store pickup, many orders can be ready in as little as a few hours. Though, due to an increase in demand, pickup times may be delayed in certain situations.

Delivery to Your Door
Home Depot is currently offering limited next-day and 2-day delivery services for online orders. Unfortunately, same-day delivery services have been suspended for the time being.

branie
branie (L5)
Apr 01, 2020
I drove by Home Depot yesterday en route to the gas station and the parking lot was full, like Memorial Day weekend full...So this may not be a bad idea. I also live a couple of miles from the border of Rhode Island and one of our local Home Depots is a minute or 2 from the border so we also have the border jumpers who just cannot abide by the rules and stay in your own state. What a mess. Is 2020 over yet or can we have a redo of the first 3 months back to January?
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 01, 2020
in agreement with the redo for 2020 i wasn't ready for this year's drama at all can we just skip to 2021? lol
