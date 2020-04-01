In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Home Depot is making the following changes to help stop the spread.



Social Distancing

To promote social distancing at their stores, Home Depot is now limiting the number of customers allowed to enter at a single time. Though the amount varies by location, this change will affect nearly every store.



Limiting Store Hours

All Home Depot locations will now close at 6pm daily until further notice. Store opening hours will, however, remain unchanged.



Free Store Pickup

With millions of items eligible for free store pickup, many orders can be ready in as little as a few hours. Though, due to an increase in demand, pickup times may be delayed in certain situations.



Delivery to Your Door

Home Depot is currently offering limited next-day and 2-day delivery services for online orders. Unfortunately, same-day delivery services have been suspended for the time being.