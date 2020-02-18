Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
eBay Coupons »

Up to 80% Off ebay Presidents' Day Sale + Extra 15% Off

Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/18/20
eBay Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

ebay is offering an up to 80% off Presidents' Day sale, plus an extra 15% off $25+ orders when you use code JPRESDAY at checkout with free shipping on almost everything!

Shop by Category:

Related to this item:

Free Shipping movies music eBay major appliances fan gear fitness equipment Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Nov 30, 2019
Cyber Weekend Deals + Free Shipping!
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Nov 30, 2019
Looks like that deal already exists here:
https://www.dealsplus.com/All-Electronics_deals/p_cyber-weekend-deals-11-30-12-1
Reply
Related Deals
Sears
Sears
Up To 40% Off Labor Day Appliances Sale | Sears.com
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Lowes
Lowes
Monte Carlo Avvo 56-in Polished Silver LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote (3-Blade) Lowes.com
$369 $868
Amazon
Amazon
Beurer Air Purifier 3-in-1 H13 HEPA Layer Filter System, White
$45.67
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
20V MaxLithium Hydroshot Power Cleaner (Ships Free)
$58.77 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Up to 50% Off Select Face Masks, Backpacks, Lunch Bags & More (8/30)
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.5%
eBay
eBay
WORX WX066 Sidekick Portable Tailgate Work Table
$42.00 $79.99
Belk
Belk
Home Collection Luxury Ultra Plush Mattress Pad
$28.00+ $150.00+
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Avanti 13.5 in X 90 in Antigua Table Runner
$16.00 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Higen 100ft Upgraded Expandable Garden Hose Set
$44.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Virginio 4 Piece Complete Patio Set
$159.99
Amazon
Amazon
DX UV Light, UV Light Sanitizer 3W UV Germicidal Lamp
$19.99 $39.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair Sale Tessio 4 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum, At Amazon
$159.99 $229.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
90-Oz. Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Liquid Hand & Dish Soap
$16.49
Walmart
Walmart
Keter Easy Grow Patio Garden Flower Plant Planter
$99.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Keter Easy Grow Patio Garden Flower Plant Planter
$99.99 $116.50
FREE SHIPPING
Lands End
Lands End
Lands' End | Receive Up to 40% Off Full-Price Styles and Up to 75% Sale & Clearance Styles
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service
IRS Approves Temporary Use of E-signatures for Certain Forms
NEWS
Costco
Costco
FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Bag and Roll Combo Pack
$29.99 $39.99
Walmart
Walmart
300 LED Curtain Fairy Lights Party Wedding USB String Hanging Wall Light Home Remote Control 8 Model(Warm White)
$14.69 $24.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
50%OFF ON: Acne Pimple Healing Patch By Using Code:(MMQ6I4ZG)