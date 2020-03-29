Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

CNN

How Much Will You Get from the Stimulus Bill?
HOT
News
Mar 29, 2020
22  Likes 2  Comments
12
See Deal

About this Deal

How much will you receive on your stimulus check?

This is one of the main questions on everyone's mind since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to slow down, if not shut down entirely, putting many people's income on an unexpected hold.

Due to the financial strain many Americans are experiencing, the government is doling out stimulus checks to help relieve some of the strain. Payments will be calculated based on annual income and 2019/2018 tax returns. Amounts will also vary depending on if you're single, married and have children.

Checks will either be deposited directly to bank accounts or sent out by mail and the government is hoping to get these going as soon as possible.

Curious to know how much you're eligible receive? Check out the estimations below.

Stimulus Check Estimates:
  • Less than $75,000 AGI: $1,200
  • $51,000 to $91,000 AGI: Estimate of $1,810
  • $75,000+ AGI: Varies. $5 reduction for every $100 in income above $75,000.
    • Example: $80,000 AGI - $250 = $950
  • Married Couples w/ $150,000 or less AGI: $2,400
  • Head of Household w/ less than $112,500 AGI: $1,200
  • Taxpayers with dependent children will receive a $500 payment for each child, regardless of income
  • Estimate with the Stimulus Check Calculator

Read more here.

What are your thoughts on the stimulus bill? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News saving tips Coronavirus Covid-19 Coronavirus Crisis Coronavirus stimulus package
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
wblack_intern
wblack_intern (L1)
Mar 30, 2020
What about people who don’t file income taxes?
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 30, 2020
Good to know! Very helpful info.
Likes Reply
CNN See All arrow
CNN
CNN
89-year-old Pizza Delivery Driver Gets $12,000 Tip Surprise from 'TikTok Family'
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Apple and Pineapple Slices Among Fruit At Walmart Recalled Due to Listeria Threat
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Giant Robot Comes to Life in Japan
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Mattel Adds a Susan B. Anthony Barbie to Its Line of Inspiring Women Just in Time for Election Day
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Amazon Prime Day Set for October 13 and 14
NEWS
CNN
CNN
A Very Covid Christmas: Mall Santas Will See Kids from a Distance This Year
NEWS
CNN
CNN
These 63 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Set to Close By The End of 2020
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Regeneron Asks FDA for Emergency Authorization of Its Covid-19 Antibody Therapy Given to Trump Last Week
NEWS
CNN
CNN
FDA Issues Benadryl Warning As It Investigates Reports of Teen Injuries and Deaths Linked to TikTok Challenge
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Judge Rules Apple Can Continue Blocking Fortnite from The App Store
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 75-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
The "Big Save" Event Coming October 11
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Target
Target
'Deal Days' Start on 10/13
NEWS
HOT
MSN
MSN
Fruits at Walmart Were Just Recalled!
Recall
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
Best Buy
Best Buy
Best Buy Announces Early Black Friday Sale
NEWS
Cashback Available
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Deals Revealed!
NEWS
HOT
Forbes
Forbes
Trump Agrees To $1.8 Trillion Stimulus Deal In Counter-Offer To Pelosi
Kohl's
Kohl's
Select Kohl’s Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Delta
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow