How much will you receive on your stimulus check?



This is one of the main questions on everyone's mind since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to slow down, if not shut down entirely, putting many people's income on an unexpected hold.



Due to the financial strain many Americans are experiencing, the government is doling out stimulus checks to help relieve some of the strain. Payments will be calculated based on annual income and 2019/2018 tax returns. Amounts will also vary depending on if you're single, married and have children.



Checks will either be deposited directly to bank accounts or sent out by mail and the government is hoping to get these going as soon as possible.



Curious to know how much you're eligible receive? Check out the estimations below.



Stimulus Check Estimates:

Less than $75,000 AGI: $1,200



$51,000 to $91,000 AGI: Estimate of $1,810



$75,000+ AGI: Varies. $5 reduction for every $100 in income above $75,000.

Example: $80,000 AGI - $250 = $950

Married Couples w/ $150,000 or less AGI: $2,400



Head of Household w/ less than $112,500 AGI: $1,200



Taxpayers with dependent children will receive a $500 payment for each child, regardless of income



payment for each child, regardless of income Estimate with the Stimulus Check Calculator

Read more here.



What are your thoughts on the stimulus bill? Let us know in the comments below!

