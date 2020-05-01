This past March, the SBA passed a CARES Act granting $1,000 to freelancers, gig workers and independent contractors affected by the coronavirus crisis. The application process was temporarily suspended in April due to lapse in appropriations for the grants, but more money has been allocated and the process is now reopened.



All that is required is to fill out an SBA form requesting an Economic Injury Disaster Recovery Loan. Note that this does not have to be paid back. The funds can be directly deposited into your account and may take more than a month to receive.



You can visit the SBA site here to begin applying.



Get more information on completing the form here.



